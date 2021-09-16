A man kicks his pet dog in the face in front of horrified onlookers, and the incident is caught on camera.

A guy in Scotland was caught on tape kicking his beloved dog numerous times in front of shocked spectators in an act of animal cruelty.

When the dog slipped its leash and approached another dog, the owner began severely kicking his pet in the ribcage. The incident was caught on camera during a visit to a park on Tuesday evening, according to Glasglow Live.

One of the bystanders told the Daily Record that he tried to help the man’s beloved dog.

“I missed the initial kick, but I missed two or three more before I started recording,” she says. The dog had let go of its leash and dashed over to play with another canine companion. When the dog refused to return to him, he approached it and kicked it. Ross McAusland, 31, told the outlet, “The dog raced away, then he went up to it and booted it again.”

“The three kicks I did before filming were significantly more difficult than the one I taped. It’s also wearing a worried band, which includes a yellow collar and lead that warns other dog owners not to approach it. I’m curious as to why it’s so jittery. It’s no surprise that the poor animal has a cruel owner. My blood was boiling since I have a rescue dog,” he added.

Following the event, the accused allegedly got into a violent disagreement with another dog walker and threatened her.

The accused can be heard saying, “You’re lucky I don’t strike women,” at one point in the video.

Inspector Robyn Myszor of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) confirmed the occurrence to the publication, saying, “We can confirm this incidence has been reported to us.” We can’t say anything more at this time because the investigation is still ongoing.”

“If anyone has any information connected to this event, it may be reported discreetly to our animal helpline on 03000 999 999,” the officer said, appealing for public assistance in locating the culprits.