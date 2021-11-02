A man is tossed a fireworks, and a dark web boss and bus drivers make a gesture.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Tuesday, November 2 to keep you informed.

A video appears to show a group of young people throwing pyrotechnics towards Akinwale Arobieke.

When confronted by authorities, a 17-year-old dealer admits to having ‘a lot’ of drugs.

When the kids start shooting fireworks at Mr Arobieke, who has previous criminal convictions and is a well-known personality in Merseyside, he can be seen standing on a street corner.

Mr Arobieke can be seen in the footage standing near a parked car on the sidewalk as pyrotechnics are shot at him.

As yells of ‘get out of the area’ from the hooded gang can be heard, the pyrotechnics shower him with sparks, and another appears to strike him in the head.

Merseyside Police have stated that they are aware of the footage, which has gone viral and appears to show fireworks being thrown at the man on purpose.

However, the police department stated that the incident was not recorded, but that investigations are underway and that no injuries have been reported.

The whole story may be found HERE.

An unemployed university dropout has been sentenced to hand up more than £490,000 in bitcoin after being convicted for running a dark web business selling illegal substances.

Thomas White, aged 26, was the founder of Silk Road 2.0, an illegal website that specialized in the distribution of class A and B drugs.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided White’s posh waterfront flat and seized a laptop with 464 indecent photographs of youngsters under his bed.

White admitted to narcotics trafficking, money laundering, and creating 464 obscene photographs of children in category A. In 2019, he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

The NCA continued to probe his money after he was imprisoned.

HHJ Teague QC ordered White to reimburse £493,550.00 from his bitcoin assets at a proceeds of crime hearing on October 26 at Liverpool Crown Court. White’s electronic devices used in the commission of the crimes were also forfeited.

Computer whiz who self-taught After the FBI shut down the notorious dark web site Silk Road in 2013, White took over its management.

White, who dropped out of Liverpool John Moores University’s accounting program after a. “The summary has come to an end.”