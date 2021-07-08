A Man Is Supposedly Axed To Death By A Drunk Friend For Refusing To Buy Him Liquor

A 23-year-old guy in India’s Madhya Pradesh state was allegedly murdered Monday by his inebriated companion following a disagreement about who would pay for their alcohol.

According to daily The Times of India, the Nazirabad man, known as Golu Ahirwar, was allegedly hacked to death with an ax by his 32-year-old companion, Radheshyam Mehar, following an argument at a country booze store.

Mehar, like Ahirwar, lived in the village of Sindhora. According to the outlet, Mehar was apparently drunk when he struck his companion twice with the weapon. The purported attack left Ahirwar with significant head and neck injuries, which resulted in his death on the scene.

According to The Times of India, Mehar fled the scene of the killing. The incident was reported to authorities by a local fruit vendor, and a murder case was filed.

Efforts to apprehend Mehar are underway, authorities added.

Three months ago in Salt Lake County, Utah, a similar incident occurred when two friends who were drinking alcohol got into a dispute, which resulted in one of the men being shot and murdered by the other.

The West Valley City Police Department responded to a gunshot at an RV near Claybourne Avenue on March 23.

Glen Hogue, 58, reported to police that he shot and killed his 60-year-old buddy Troy Frampton following an altercation in his camper.

Hogue informed police that they had been drinking and that their disagreement had allegedly developed into a violent altercation. Frampton is believed to have assaulted Hogue, prompting the latter to shoot him in self-defense. Frampton was pronounced dead at the spot.

Police conducted an overnight investigation and concluded that the evidence did not support Hogue’s claims of self-defense. Following Frampton’s death, he was arrested and booked into jail. He was charged with homicide in connection with the event.