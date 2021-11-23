A man is stabbed by a caregiver, and there are plans for over 800 more houses in the UK.

After they had sex, a caregiver stabbed another guy 12 times while saying “I’m not f***ing homosexual.”

At the man’s flat, Stephen Taylor and the victim, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, had sex.

Taylor, 24, became enraged when the victim came to a halt and refused to perform a sex act on her.

Taylor, who claimed self-defense, was found guilty of wounding but not of wounding with intent.

He denied using homophobic slurs before his sentencing and argued that his victim had hit him with a bottle first.

But as a judge dismissed his claims, he sobbed and tore off his electronic tag, hurling it across the courtroom.

Following the loosening of coronavirus restrictions, British vacationers have started making up for lost time.

The United Kingdom no longer has any countries on its travel blacklist, allowing citizens to visit most foreign countries.

However, anyone planning to go to countries in the European Union next year should be aware that they will be charged an additional price.

Two proposals that potentially result in the construction of over 800 houses on the Wirral are likely to receive a major boost.

A total of £10.41 million will be allocated to two projects: one for more than 400 dwellings at Wirral Waters on the former Birkenhead docklands, and another for more than 300 homes in the Woodside section of the town.

The plans are part of the £45 million Brownfield Land Fund established by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCR) to encourage house construction.

The authority is expected to approve the use of the remaining £36 million from the fund this Friday to assist a total of 14 projects across the city region, which includes Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, Halton, and Wirral.