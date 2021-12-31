A man is slashed in the neck and left bleeding in the street by his assailant.

On New Year’s Eve, shortly after 8 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Albion Street in St Helens.

The victim, a male in his twenties, was slashed near the library before his assailant fled.

The attacker is described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with short hair and wearing a grey tracksuit, according to Merseyside Police.

The sufferer was brought to the hospital for treatment a short time later, and his condition is classified as serious but stable.

At the location and in the neighboring streets, CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations are ongoing.

“Thankfully, the victim is receiving the care he need in hospital,” Detective Inspector Tony O’Brien said, “but this vicious assault has left him with a very significant injury that could have been disastrous.”

“Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we’re keeping an open mind about the purpose behind this vicious attack.”

“Carrying a deadly weapon has the potential to take lives, and we will act on any information we receive on those who keep, carry, or use such weapons in our communities.”

“Our officers work 365 days a year to rid our streets of knives and weapons and bring offenders to justice,” Det Insp O’Brien continued.

“In addition to engaging closely with our communities, visiting schools, and incorporating safeguarding partners, we do open land searches, stop searches, targeted operations, and high visibility patrols.”

“Information from the public on where knives and weapons are housed and who is carrying them is critical to these efforts, so tell us what you know and we’ll take care of the rest.”

Anyone with information, photographs, or video that can help the inquiry should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting reference 22000001132. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.