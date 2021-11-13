A man is shown on video stealing an ATM by tying it to a pickup truck and destroying the salon’s entrance.

An ATM machine was allegedly stolen from a business in Las Vegas on Thursday by strapping it to the back of a pickup truck and driving away.

The man is seen inside the establishment, Body Spa Salons, with the door open and the pickup vehicle idling outside with its back facing the door way, according to surveillance video uploaded online by TV station KLAS.

The man appears to have wrapped a cable around the ATM and secured it to the rear of the truck. He gets into the truck and drives away at the end of the nearly minute-long footage, sending the ATM through the front of the building, smashing glass and wrecking the entryway.

“I was taken away by how it happened; when he got in the car and then he took off, I didn’t believe the whole front would come down like that,” Cherish Jones, a nail tech at the spa, told KLAS.

“I was afraid something bad would happen to the room,” she continued.

“My barbershop is the next door right here and he could have come in here and done all kinds of stuff,” Brian Scott, who owns a barbershop inside the spa, said. “I have the biggest room in here so it is like he knew what he was after he came straight for the ATM.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the suspect entered the salon through the rear door and then moved to the front door.

Body Spa Salons has a number of facilities in the Las Vegas region. According to KLAS, the spa’s owner suspects the same thief targeted a different site of the business three months previously.

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Las Vegas police for more information regarding the incident, but did not receive a response in time for publishing on Saturday morning.

A bunch of robbers utilized a pickup truck to transport a stolen ATM from a store in a similar occurrence in South Africa in 2018.

In the same year, British police revealed that they were looking for a group of people who attempted to loot an ATM in Liverpool by blowing it up.