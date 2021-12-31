A man is seriously injured after being hit by a bus outside a hospital.

Following reports of a crash, Merseyside Police raced to the entrance of Fazakerley Hospital at around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 30.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a guy who had been struck by a bus in the hospital drop-off area on Broadway.

The man received critical injuries, and the North West Ambulance Service took him to the hospital. The extent of the man’s injuries has yet to be determined.

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

When officers arrived on the site, they cordoned off an area of the hospital grounds to allow accident investigators to conduct their investigation.

In both directions, a part of Broadway is still closed.

