A man is sentenced to over six years in prison for a racially motivated attack on a black man, his fourth in seven years.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Friday that a California man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for a federal hate crime against a Black man, his fourth racially motivated attack in seven years.

Ole Hougen, 45, of Santa Cruz, was found guilty and punished in a California district court in April. In November 2020, he was indicted by a federal grand jury and convicted guilty after a six-day trial.

Hougen was sentenced to three years of probation in addition to his almost seven-year prison sentence.

The Department of Justice produced evidence that Hougen confronted a 29-year-old Black man crossing the street in Santa Cruz. Hougen’s motive for ambushing the man is unknown.

According to eyewitness claims verified by the DOJ, Hougen then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim between 10 and 20 times. Authorities say Hougen was heard shouting racial obscenities during the attack, which targeted the man’s head, chest, and stomach.

In a seven-year period, this was Hougen’s fourth known racially motivated attack against a Black individual. He was on probation at the time of the stabbing for a separate offense for which he had been charged in a state court.

According to the DOJ, Hougen threatened or physically assaulted Black men in each of the four occurrences.

Hougen was found guilty of breaching the Hate Crimes Prevention Act of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Former President Barack Obama signed the legislation into law in 2009, expanding the rules under which hate crimes might be prosecuted and providing more cash for states to investigate racial intolerance.

According to the Department of Justice, Hougen’s conviction is the first under the legislation in the Northern District of California.

“No community can condone racially motivated violent acts,” said acting US Attorney Stephanie Hinds. “The Hate Crimes Prevention Act of Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. imposes severe penalties for violence motivated by racism and other forms of group hatred.” “This office will utilize this and every other tool at its disposal to ensure that offenders who perpetrate violence motivated by animus against our community’s protected groups are prosecuted,” Hinds continued.

