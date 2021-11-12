A man is sentenced to life in prison for the heinous murder of a 2-year-old boy whom he had abused for weeks.

According to the Associated Press, a South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder and other crimes in the death of a 2-year-old kid.

Solicitor David Stumbo said William Looper, 30, told investigators he beat and assaulted Brantley Justin Smith for two weeks but couldn’t explain why.

The toddler’s body was covered in bruises and bite marks, as well as indicators of sexual assault. The Index-Journal of Greenwood stated that when paramedics entered the residence in Laurens in June of 2018, a dog alongside the dead refused to allow anybody approach.

Looper had access to the boy since he was seeing Jessica Blake Smith, the boy’s mother, for several weeks at the time. She was working at Walmart at the time her son died, and she was out of the house for the majority of the violence, according to Stumbo.

The mother is charged with homicide by child abuse and two counts of unlawful neglect of a child, and her case is still pending.

Looper pleaded guilty to murder, first-degree criminal sexual activity with a minor, and two counts of child abuse and neglect. As part of the arrangement, prosecutors agreed not to pursue the death penalty in exchange of a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

While speaking to the judge in court, Looper expressed regret for his acts but admitted that an apology would not be enough, according to the Index-Journal.

“I can’t say enough to make things right; that will never be possible,” he said, “but I genuinely regret from the bottom of my heart for the anguish I put them and their family through.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stumbo said the boy’s 6- and 8-year-old brothers told police they heard their brother’s screams all night when he was slain.

Stumbo said he still believes Looper should be executed for his crimes, but he agreed to a plea deal because Looper offered to testify against his father, who authorities recently discovered mistreated Looper and his siblings as youngsters.

“A negotiated life sentence will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for this family and our community to seek more comprehensive justice,” Stumbo said.

William Harold Looper III, 51, was detained and charged on Monday. This is a condensed version of the information.