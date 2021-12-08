A man is sentenced to death for rapping a toddler until his organs were removed.

An Indian man was condemned to death after being found guilty of raping and murdering a 2-year-old daughter.

Guddu Yadav, 35, was sentenced by a special Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court in Surat, Gujarat, on Tuesday, according to the Indian newspaper The Hindu.

The court also ordered the state government to compensate the victim’s relatives with Rs 20 lakh (about $26,500).

According to The Times of India, Yadav, a migrant laborer from Bihar working in a textile plant in Surat, kidnapped and raped the juvenile victim on Nov. 4.

According to the Ahmedabad Mirror, he suffocated the youngster to death on the same night and disguised his crime by throwing the victim’s body in the bushes.

The crime was so heinous, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala told the court, that the girl’s organs came out of her body.

After the body of the child, who was the daughter of the convict’s fellow migrant laborers, was discovered the day before, Yadav was arrested on Nov. 8.

According to The Times of India, authorities used footage from over 500 surveillance cameras to identify his identification. DNA profiling and a gait analysis, among other procedures, were also conducted by police.

On Nov. 15, police issued a 264-page chargesheet against Yadav.

Prosecutors demanded that Yadav be sentenced to death and begged the court not to grant him mercy.

Sukhadwala was cited as saying, “The prosecution contended that this is the rarest of rare cases where the convict merits capital sentence.”

P.S. Kala, the judge of the POCSO court, handed down Yadav’s death sentence on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 376AB (rape on a lady under the age of 12).

“The judgment will serve as a deterrent to similar crimes in the future,” Sukhadwala said.

Surat’s junior home minister Harsh Sanghavi called the court’s decision “record time” because it came within 21 days of the chargesheet being filed.

“[J]ustice was delivered in such a short period of time. It’s a watershed moment for Gujarat, if not the entire country “Sanghavi explained.