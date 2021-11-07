A man is seen on video setting fire to a memorial for the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

A man is seen on video setting fire to a makeshift memorial for victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

The onePULSE Foundation caught video of a man in a wheelchair visiting one of the outdoor memorial’s walls on October 12 and shared it on Facebook.

The man seems to use a lighter to set fire to a banner on the wall, then flees the scene as the blaze grows. The fire appears to be restricted to one piece of the wall and burns for several minutes. The fire had calmed down by the end of the film, which lasts roughly 18 minutes, and someone approaches the memorial to stomp out any leftover flames.

“On October 12 about 8:30 p.m. EST, an individual vandalized our offering wall,” the onePULSE Foundation wrote on Facebook.

“Three Angel banners, as well as other artifacts inside the affected area, were torched,” the organization tweeted, encouraging anybody who knows who the individual in the video is to call the Orlando Police Department.

The department was contacted for comment and updates on the inquiry by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing on Sunday evening.

On June 12, 2016, a mass shooting at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub, resulted in the deaths of 49 people and the injuries of many more.

The onePULSE Foundation defines the installation that was vandalized last month as a “interim memorial” in a Facebook post.

The organization “was established to create a sanctuary of hope following the tragic day in American history—Sunday, June 12, 2016—to honor the 49 Angels who were taken, the 68 others who were injured, and the countless first responders and healthcare professionals who treated them,” according to the organization’s website.

The group adds, “This fund is designed to support a monument that opens hearts, a museum that opens minds, educational initiatives that open eyes, and legacy scholarships that open doors.”

It isn’t the first time a memorial for the awful mass killing has been vandalized, as happened last month.

A memorial mural for the Pulse nightclub shooting was damaged in May 2020 when a sticker from the Patriot Front covered a logo for Pulse nightclub in the midst of the display. The Patriot Frong is classified as by the Southern Poverty Law Center. This is a condensed version of the information.