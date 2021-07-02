A man is scheduled to appear in court for the theft of glasses worn by stars in a Disney film.

After premium spectacles worn in the new Disney film Cruella were taken from a designer eyewear store, a man is expected to appear in court charged with burglary.

During a raid in which hundreds of pairs of spectacles worth up to £500,000 were taken, CCTV showed burglars bursting into the Tom Davies shop in Sloane Square, central London.

The Metropolitan Police said Kirk Marchbank, 49, of Field Road, Fulham, was charged with burglary on Thursday evening.

On Friday, July 2, he was scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 9th.

Six frames worn in Cruella, the origin story of the Disney villain from 101 Dalmatians, starring Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson, were among the stolen items.

Stone and Dame Emma both donned two pairs of the stolen spectacles, according to a store spokesman.