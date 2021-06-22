A man is on the lookout for a police officer who had his throat slashed.

After an officer was held down by two individuals and had his throat sliced by a third, police have identified a person they want to track down.

Aaron Gray, 30, is thought to be in Middlesbrough after an attack on a police officer who attempted to make an arrest, according to Cleveland Police.

At around 8.30 p.m. on Saturday, the officer saw what he thought was a drug trade in Middlesbrough’s Athol Street and attempted to intervene.

Two suspects, however, punched him to the ground and pinned him down. The man who had struck him then slit his throat with a knife while threatening him.

The identity of two of individuals involved are unclear at this time, but Cleveland Police say they need to find Gray “immediately.”

“This was an incident involving an officer who was simply performing his policing duties,” Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said.

Thankfully, he was not gravely hurt physically; yet, he is naturally shaken.

“He is healing at home and has received several letters of support from his coworkers throughout the force.

We need to find Gray and speak with him as soon as possible.

“We believe he is still in the vicinity, most likely in Middlesbrough.

“People will know where he is, and I would encourage them to call Cleveland Police at 101 with any information.”