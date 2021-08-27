A man is mauled by his pet dogs while out for a morning walk, and the victim is critically injured as a result of the “horrific” attack.

After being mauled by two pit bulls while out for an early morning walk in Texas, a man is in severe condition.

The victim, who has not been recognized, was mauled by the dogs in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive in Harris County on Thursday. As the man attempted to back away, the dogs crossed the street to approach him. Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Elmer Lavigne, a retired sheriff’s deputy, was standing in his front yard when the incident occurred. The event, which was caught on surveillance camera, was described as “horrific” by officers.

The ex-deputy sheriff’s raced to the victim’s aid. One of the dogs was shot by Lavigne, according to local media. After the other dog bit an animal control officer who was attempting to hold the animals, another deputy arrived on the scene and shot it. According to reports, both dogs are still alive.

“As soon as I came out, the dogs turned around and charged at us. According to Click 2 Houston, Lavigne claimed, “I shot him in the shoulder and it didn’t even stop him.”

A neighbor, Darrel Berryman, stated, “I heard someone say, ‘Help, help, help.'”

“Something ain’t right,” I stated at that point.

When Berryman heard a person’s cries, he dashed across the yard.

“I came over here and spotted two pit bulls,” says the narrator. He told the outlet that the man couldn’t move. “They had him by the scruff of his neck… “I told my granddaughter to dial 911,” she said.

Precinct 4 Officer Daniel Garza characterized the attack as “very horrific.”

“He did lose a significant amount of blood. That was the main point of contention. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and this type of attack isn’t something you see every day,” Garza explained.

The victim, who was most likely in his 40s or 50s, was believed to have received injuries to his upper body, lower body, face, and neck, according to deputies. Two units of blood had to be given to him by paramedics.

Cypress Creek EMS’s critical care manager, Zach Dunlap, said the team acted fast and was able to get the victim to the hospital on time.

Dunlap added, “I’ve seen a lot of dog bites and maulings, but this is up there with the worst I’ve ever seen.”