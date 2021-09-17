A man is left alone as a taxi driver notices his wheelchair and drives away.

When a taxi driver saw him in a wheelchair, he drove away, leaving a Liverpool-born Paralympic medalist stranded.

Jack Hunter-Spivey, who grew up in Anfield and Widnes, was on his way to London for an appearance on Channel 4’s The Last Leg when his private hire car in Sheffield, where he now lives, broke down.

In the two weeks after he returned from Tokyo, where he won a bronze medal in table tennis at the Paralympic Games, he stated this has happened several times.

“It really highlights that I am different,” the 26-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, told The Washington Newsday. It’s easy for me to forget that I’m disabled. I lose sight of the fact that I am unique.

“It’s just incredibly irritating for me because they can’t see that I’m the same as everyone else,” she says.

“I was going to appearances the first two times we got back. They just pulled away while I had my Paralympic medal in my luggage, ready to go to an appearance.”

Another recent incident occurred in Liverpool, but Jack claims that this occurs all around the country and is a typical occurrence for persons with impairments.

“The worst ones are usually waving down black cabs on a night out,” Jack told The Washington Newsday. To the point where my partner must hail a cab and then I must board the taxi after she has done so.

“Because they don’t actually quit if I do it.” As a result, it’s a little aggravating.”

Jack could call accessible cabs, but he’d have to wait longer and schedule ahead for something he doesn’t need, destroying the spontaneity of a night out or a trip into town.

“I can utilize any taxi since my chair folds down,” he told The Washington Newsday. The boot takes less than 30 seconds to install. I can take a taxi by myself. All I need assistance with is getting the device into the boot.”

Jack has been traveling throughout the country celebrating since taking a vacation from training till October. “The summary has come to an end.”