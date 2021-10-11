A man is killed when his car collides with a wall and catches fire.

In the early hours of Sunday, a guy in his twenties perished in a car accident.

On Sunday, October 10, about 4.50 a.m., the automobile he was driving collided with a wall on Pilch Lane in Knotty Ash, according to police.

The automobile is said to have collided with East Prescot Road at the roundabout, causing it to catch fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the location to put out the fire.

The man died as a result of his injuries, according to Merseyside Police.

A 25-year-old Liverpool woman was also rushed to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still in the area conducting comprehensive forensic, CCTV, witness, and house-to-house investigations.

Anyone who observed the collision or has any information is encouraged to contact Merseyside Police.

“An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision in Knotty Ash yesterday, and we are anxious to speak to anyone with information,” said Roads Policing Inspector Stuart McIver.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or filmed anything on a dashcam or other device who hasn’t yet come forward.” Your input could be extremely useful to our inquiry.

“All information will be acted upon, whether you come to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000703076.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

