A man is killed in a flat fire that was sparked by a dropped cigarette.

Following the terrible loss of a man in a fire on Tuesday, November 16, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning about the dangers of smoking in the home.

In the early hours of Tuesday 16 November, emergency services were summoned to Quarry Green Heights, Kirkby, to a flat fire where they recovered the death of a man.

The fire was reported on the 12th level of the high-rise building at 1 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene by 1.07 a.m.

By 1.37 a.m., the fire had been put out after firemen using breathing apparatus gained entry to the flat.

During their investigation of the property, firefighters came uncovered a man’s body.

Gordon was the 69-year-local old’s name, and Merseyside Police has notified his family.

The fire originated in the bedroom of the flat, according to a joint investigation by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police.

According to the investigation, the fire was started by a dropped cigarette.

The incident did not result in any other injuries.

Prevention and protection staff from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service will visit Quarry Green Heights next week to reassure homeowners and conduct home fire safety assessments, according to the service.

“This is a tragic occurrence that has regrettably resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man,” said Mark Thomas, Group Manager for Prevention at Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

“At this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family, friends, and community. According to the original investigation, the fire was started by a dropped cigarette.

“Smoking is still the leading cause of home fires, and this unfortunate occurrence demonstrates the very serious hazards that smoking brings.”

“The safest option is to stop smoking altogether, although we appreciate that quitting is not easy for everyone.

"If you must smoke, please do so in a safe manner." Never smoke in bed, and be especially cautious if you're sleepy – it's quite easy to fall asleep while smoking."