A man is killed in a fire on the 12th level of a building.

A man died in the early hours of Tuesday morning after a flat fire on a Kirkby street.

In the early hours of Tuesday 16th November, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated they were called to a fire at Quarry Green Heights, Quarry Green in Kirkby.

A spokeswoman verified that a guy died as a result of the event.

After a fire was reported in the high-rise building at 1 a.m., fire crews were dispatched and arrived to Quarry Green Heights at 1.07 a.m.

A total of five fire engines as well as an aerial appliance were dispatched to the incident.

“Crews arrived to find a fire in an unit on the 12th level of the building,” the fire department official stated.

“Firefighters gained access to the flat, where four firefighters using breathing apparatus battled the fire while searching for residents.

“By 1.37 a.m., the fire had been put out. During their search, firefighters came across a man’s body on the premises.

“Merseyside Police have notified the deceased’s relatives.” Firefighters remained on the scene to check for the spread of the fire, inspect the floors above and below, and air the area.” At 3:39 a.m., fire crews left the area.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police are conducting a joint investigation.