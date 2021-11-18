A man is killed in a car accident when police close the route.

On Wednesday night, a man died in an accident in St Helens.

At around 7.40 p.m., Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to Travers Entry in response to a report of a collision involving a silver Nissan Qashqai and a silver Kia Ceed.

A man, estimated to be in his 50s, died at the site after emergency personnel arrived.

After the crash, another guy in his 50s was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently healing at home.

“As we investigate this unfortunate occurrence, our sympathies are with the families of both men involved,” Sergeant Mike Clarey said. “We are eager to speak to anyone with more information.”

“Please get in touch if you witnessed the collision or were driving by at the time and have any dashcam or CCTV evidence, as it could be crucial to our inquiry.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000800886.

The road has now reopened after being closed for a while.