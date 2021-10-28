A man is killed at a yacht club, a kid is ‘injected’ in a nightclub, and a ‘loan shark’ raid is carried out.

Good afternoon, these are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

After a reported incident near Liverpool Marina, a pensioner has died.

Merseyside Police have revealed that a 70-year-old man called John Williams Senior has died as a result of the incident that occurred near the Yacht Club on the evening of October 15th.

Mr Williams Snr was transported to the hospital after reports of a fight, where he was first reported as being in a ‘serious but stable’ state.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened, and he died in hospital on October 21.

After getting injected in a nightclub, an 18-year-old woman enjoying a night out with pals collapsed and developed seizures.

The incident is reported to have occurred at The Beach nightclub in Birkenhead on Sunday early, according to Merseyside Police.

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified, claimed her daughter had to be transported to the hospital and sedated after suffering seizures as a result of the injection.

She stated that her daughter had to spend the night in the hospital and that she had spoken with the authorities.

In an early morning raid in Liverpool yesterday, a suspected loan shark was apprehended.

On Tuesday, October 26, police detained the man after searching a property in Fazakerley.

The England Illegal Money Lending Division (IMLT), in collaboration with Liverpool City Council’s Trading Standards team and Merseyside Police, detained the 35-year-old man.

“Loan sharks are criminals motivated by greed who prey on vulnerable people and frequently threaten and use violence to enforce payments,” said Tony Quigley, Head of the Illegal Money Lending Team.