A man is killed after being struck by a pickup truck.

After being struck by a Ford Ranger pickup truck, a guy sadly perished.

Last Saturday (November 6) at around 9.30pm, police were called to Castle Hill Road in the Hindley district of Wigan to complaints of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

According to the MEN, a 47-year-old man was brought to the hospital with critical injuries.

His family has been notified, and specially trained officers are assisting them.

According to GMP, the Ford Ranger’s driver remained at the site to assist police with their investigations.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still underway.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or possesses dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police so that the victim’s family can receive answers.

Following the horrific crash, the A58 Castle Hill Road was closed in both directions at the Sandy Lane intersection for several hours.

At least five emergency vehicles were visible in the area.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit’s Police Constable Philip Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family, who are understandably distraught, and we’re doing everything we can to provide them with answers.

“We’ve been following up on a number of lines of inquiry since the crash, and we’re still asking anyone who may have seen something or has dashcam footage to come forward, as it could help us with our investigation.