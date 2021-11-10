A man is killed after being struck by a car on a busy road.

After being hit by a car on a busy Liverpool route, a guy in his 50s died.

At around 5.10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, police responded to the scene of a man being hit by a car on Stopgate Lane in Norris Green after receiving reports of a man being hit by a car.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered the man had been struck by a silver Ford Focus on Walton Hall Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital with his injuries, but he died soon after.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Police are currently working to formally identify the man and notify his family members.

“An inquiry has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are willing to speak to anyone with information,” said Inspector Rob Ross.

“Please get in touch if you observed the collision or were driving by at the time and have any dashcam footage that could help our investigations.”

On the East Lancs Road and Stopgate Lane, there are road closures, and vehicles are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Traffic on East Lancs Road and Walton Hall Avenue is moving smoothly, however because the junctions are closed owing to the cordon, traffic on Stopgate Lane is backed up to Everton Cemetery.

When they came at work at 5.30 p.m., emergency personnel were just blocking the route, according to one eyewitness.

She stated, ” “I heard a man got run over while attempting to cross the street. This evening, the police, ambulance, and fire department arrived.” Another person stated that cops “swarmed” the road all of a sudden.

“The bright lights outside my window were the first thing I noticed, and the road looked like pure chaos after the police and ambulance crowded the road,” they claimed.

At 8.30 p.m., about ten police cars were remained at the crash site, and forensics officers were photographing evidence markers in the road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with the reference number 742 of 10 November.