A man is in court after making 40 trips through the Mersey tunnels.

After making 40 journeys to Liverpool to see a woman, a child sex offender ended up in court.

Calum Teeson, who was convicted of possessing indecent photographs of children, made up to 40 visits to the city to stay with a friend through the Mersey tunnel.

On December 23, the 26-year-old pleaded guilty in Mold Crown Court to failing to comply with notice duties.

Teeson was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence in August, with a two-year suspension, for creating obscene photos of children, according to North Wales Live.

However, detectives checked with Mersey Tunnel personnel and discovered that between August and November 2021, he visited Liverpool 30 to 40 times.

His conviction notification requirements were violated since his trips lasted longer than seven days.

Teeson told police that he had a buddy in Liverpool who was unaware of the conviction and that he did not want to lose that friendship, according to prosecutor Dafydd Roberts.

Teeson, of Pentre Halkyn’s Bryn Eithin, appeared in court via video link from HMP Berwyn.

“I acknowledge I made a really stupid error,” he told the judge, “and being in here has made me realize that even more, by fooling the (police) officers in charge of me.”

“I would like to do everything I can to solve this,” he added, adding that if he is released, he still has a job.

He was sentenced to six weeks in prison today, but due to time served, he was released.

“I have issued a prison term because this was a premeditated and arrogant breach,” he explained.

He claimed that police officers texted him to remind him of his responsibilities.

The judge reminded the defendant that if he does not follow the terms of his initial suspended sentence, which included doing unpaid work and notifying the court, he will be taken into custody.