A man is in court after his automobile stalled at traffic lights in a panic.

After cops noticed him using his phone while driving, a drugs courier was apprehended smuggling crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers apprehended George Jones, of Woodward Road in Rock Ferry, on Brewster Street in Bootle and followed him to Westminster Road, where he came to a halt at red traffic signals.

However, as the traffic lights turned green, the 53-year-old stayed put, prompting police to beep at him to move on.

Outside the pub, a big emergency service presence is sparked by a police incident.

Jones, on the other hand, stalled, causing him to “get panicked” and “starting squirming” on the passenger side, according to testimony in court.

“You were still using your cellphone,” Judge Recorder Patrick Goodall stated.

“The lights turned green, but you stayed at the traffic signals, prompting the police officer to beep at you to go.

“You stalled and then appeared panicked as you fidgeted over the passenger side while attempting to drive.”

Jones was stopped by police, and authorities discovered two huge bags carrying heroin and crack cocaine, as well as 100 wraps worth roughly £2,000, during a search.

“You were pulled over and officers discovered you were in possession of two huge bags of heroin and crack cocaine, totaling 100 wraps,” Judge Recorder Goodall stated.

“Those medications are valued at around £2,000.”

The judge informed the 53-year-old that his phone had been confiscated and analyzed, and it revealed drug-related behavior.

He also acknowledged that Jones was not selling directly to street users, but said he was satisfied that “he played his part in the operation that ultimately resulted in them being sold on the street level.”

“It’s also apparent that you had the same understanding of the scope of the operation in which you were involved and played your part,” he added.

Jones testified, disputing some of the charges against him, and the judge told him on Wednesday that he had dismissed his evidence that he was involved because of threats he had received.

Jones, he claimed, was doing it for a large financial gain in order to pay off his drug obligations. “The summary has come to an end.”