A man is hurried to the hospital while a baby endures an agonizing wait for assistance.

A three-year-old Wirral musician received a new liver after being diagnosed with an illness so uncommon that he was just the 16th person in the world to be diagnosed with it.

Mikey Marvz, now 29, is waiting for a kidney transplant after developing a new life-threatening disease.

Mikey, a rapper from Wallasey, was barely two years old when he was diagnosed with a rare form of biliary tract disease known as neonatal sclerosing cholangitis.

Mikey told The Washington Newsday, “I was really young, about two years old, when I first got sick.”

“It started with vomiting and diarrhoea, and I developed jaundice soon.

“When my parents awoke one morning, their baby was brilliant yellow, so they rushed me to the hospital.”

His family learned the sad prognosis when he was transferred to Kings College Hospital in London under the care of a specialist liver team, with specialists flying in from all over the world to attempt to figure out what was wrong.

Mikey claims he was “the 16th individual ever in medical history to be diagnosed” with the unusual illness, which is similar to biliary atresia.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, there were two groups of kids and adults who were diagnosed, and I’m the only one who is still alive today out of those people,” he added.

“A transplant is not a cure, and physicians constantly told me there was a risk I’d be back here, that my body may reject it at any time, and that I could expect to live for 10 years, but I lived for 26.”

Mikey, who has been undergoing continuing medical care including immunosuppressants and frequent checkups since receiving the transplant as a toddler, became gravely unwell again during lockdown this year.

“I’ve been fighting for my life,” he stated. I’ve had a pulmonary embolism, internal hemorrhage, septic shock, and am continuously fighting liver abscesses.

“It’s a catch-22 because the abscesses produce infection in my blood, and I’m taking immunosuppressants to prevent my body from rejecting the liver, so I’m less able to fight off infection.”

