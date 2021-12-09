A man is found dead in a flat fire by fire crews.

Following a flat fire in Merseyside yesterday, a man died.

A fire was reported at a home on Hicks Road in Waterloo, where a house had been converted into eight independent flats.

At 7.32 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, three fire engines arrived on the scene and discovered smoke emanating from a second-floor flat.

By 8.05 p.m., crews wearing breathing apparatus had searched the flat for individuals and had put out the fire.

The fire department verified this morning that they discovered the body of a guy during their search and that he was pronounced dead on the site.

“During their search, firefighters discovered the corpse of a male at the premises,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Firefighters and paramedics administered first assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the site.”

“Police have notified the deceased’s family members.”

“Crews conducted a thorough search of the home, which was a house converted into eight different flats over four levels.

“As a result of the incident, no one else was harmed, and fire workers left the scene at 11:26 p.m.”

Merseyside Incident & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police are conducting a collaborative investigation into the cause of the fire.

