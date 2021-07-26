A man is fighting for his life after a lady, 27, was stabbed.

After being stabbed in the arm and hit in the head, a man is in critical condition in the hospital.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the arm with a knife and punched in the head at an address on Walthall Street in Crewe shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

He was rushed to Leighton Hospital, where he is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is being held in jail pending questioning.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are looking for witnesses.

“This was a serious attack that left a man in hospital, and at this point I believe it was targeted,” said detective inspector Ian Robinson.

“We have been doing several inquiries in the area this afternoon and are appealing to anyone who may have information or witnessed the assault to please contact us.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage that could help us with our inquiry to contact us.

“Local officers will be patrolling the area to provide comfort to residents, and if you have any concerns or information, please do not hesitate to contact them.”

Contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 quoting IML 1046893 if you have any information that can help police in their investigations.

Calling 0800 555 111 can also be used to provide information anonymously.