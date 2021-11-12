A man is fighting a prison sentence for rigging a lottery so that he could win three times a year.

In what became known as the Hot Lotto fraud case, Eddie Tipton was found guilty of stealing millions of dollars by manipulating computers to achieve lottery prizes for himself, friends, and family.

He is now suing the state of Iowa, alleging that he was encouraged to plead guilty to crimes that he claims he did not commit.

He was previously the Multi-State Lottery Association’s information security director, in charge of the lottery systems that generate random numbers.

Investigators learned Tipton had designed one of the random number generators used in a 2007 Wisconsin lottery incident to create unique outcomes if the lottery numbers were selected three times a year.

Tipton appeared to accept his crimes at his sentencing four years ago, telling the judge that he “developed software that incorporated code that allowed me to comprehend or technically predict winning numbers, and I delivered those numbers to other individuals who won the lottery and shared the money with me.”

He was ordered to refund $2 million in prize money from rigged lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Oklahoma, as well as an Iowa jury convicting him in December 2010 of attempting to steal $16.5 million from a lottery game.

However, Iowa’s Supreme Court overturned this ruling in 2017, citing a technicality over the disproportionate amount of time it took to prosecute him.

However, Tipton now claims that he was compelled to plead guilty, that he was charged with restitution in places where Iowa has no jurisdiction, and that he was unable to pay, despite the fact that the whereabouts of part of the wins are unknown.

Tipton’s case should be dismissed, according to Assistant Attorney General William Hill, since it is barred by the statute of limitations and should be dismissed as frivolous.

He went on to say that by bringing the complaint, Tipton is breaking the terms of his June 2017 plea deal, which involved possible cases in numerous states, and that the violation “allows all jurisdictions to re-initiate criminal charges arising from Tipton’s activities.”

Tipton, on the other hand, claims that the 2017 Iowa Supreme Court rejection destroyed the basis for the offense to which he ultimately pleaded guilty.

“The applicant won a favorable verdict in the Iowa Supreme Court, which said that,” he wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.