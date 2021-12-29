A man is brought to the hospital after a five-hour road closure due to a van accident.

After being engaged in an incident that shut down a major motorway for five hours, a van came off the road.

Today, police were called to a crash on East Lancashire Road Westbound near Kirkby, between A5207 Moorgate Road and Randles Farm Interchange Link Road.

The crash is thought to have occurred around 5.05 a.m.

The incident on Moorgate Road included an HGV and a van, and images obtained at the site show the van came off the road.

At around 9.30 a.m., photos shot at the location show a cordon in place and many police personnel.

A van with damage to the side of the car can be observed.

The route was closed for vehicle collection for around five hours before reopening at 10 a.m.

A representative for Merseyside Police confirmed that a guy was brought to hospital, however the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Since then, the road has reopened, and vehicle recovery has been completed.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “A collision between the A5207 Moorgate Road and the Randles Farm Interchange Link Road closed East Lancashire Road Westbound.

“It happened approximately 5.05 a.m., but the route was stopped for vehicle recovery until around 10 a.m.

"On Moorgate Road, an HGV and a van are involved. One male has been brought to the hospital."

