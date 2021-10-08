A man is being sought in connection with an assault.

Following an incident last month, police are looking for a guy to speak with.

Lancashire Police have issued an arrest warrant for Simon Long, 41, of Southport, in connection with the attack.

On September 30, the incident occurred in Preston’s Bamber Bridge neighborhood.

In a ‘planned and targeted attack,’ a car was discovered burning in the roadway.

Long stands at 5ft 6in tall, has a medium body, light brown hair, and a ginger beard.

He’s wanted as part of Operation Hunter, which goes after wanted people who try to get away.

The operation began in July and included taskforce officers from all throughout Lancashire, as well as specialized units such as Tactical Operations and ANPR intercept squads.

Domestic abuse, sexual offenses, and general crime are among the offenses for which the individuals targeted are wanted.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

