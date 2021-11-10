A man is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son with a toothbrush and then beating him to death because he cried.

While babysitting Legacy Beauford, Keishawn Gordon of the Bronx allegedly murdered him because he was irritated by the infant’s crying.

According to a news release from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, the 24-year-old male was indicted Monday on two counts of second-degree murder, first and second-degree manslaughter, and first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

On Sept. 9, emergency personnel discovered the youngster lifeless and bruised at Gordon’s Webster House flat, which he shared with his girlfriend.

The officers attempted to revive the infant using life-saving treatments, but he was subsequently pronounced dead in a hospital.

The youngster died of “blunt force trauma injuries to the torso, which resulted in a lacerated liver and internal hemorrhage,” according to a medical assessment.

Gordon is accused of squeezing the baby violently, throwing him up in the air, and punching him in the face. Though the man initially told police that he gently squeezed the toddler’s stomach, he eventually admitted to punching and sexually assaulting the sobbing child.

“I was annoyed because he wouldn’t stop sobbing. He continued to vomit. He was mushed by me. I was irritated by him “According to Law & Crime, Gordon stated in the criminal complaint.

“Keishawn Gordon, the defendant, is accused of doing horrible atrocities against Legacy Beauford, a helpless one-year-old. Gordon allegedly sexually abused the youngster and performed blunt force trauma on him, leaving him with a lacerated liver. We will fight for justice for the innocent youngster who has been through so much “Darcel D Clark, the District Attorney, said in a press release.

Gordon was first arrested in September on charges of murder and manslaughter. Investigators discovered that he sexually abused the infant with a toothbrush, and he was charged with aggravated sexual abuse on Monday, according to Pix 11.

Gordon, according to reports, has been arrested 18 times for different offences. In 2018, he was charged with felony assault after reportedly snatching a woman’s neck and shoving her to the ground. In 2019, he was accused with robbery.