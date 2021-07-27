A man is accused of setting his family’s home on fire and murdering his brother because he did not follow the Bible.

Because the couple “did not follow the Bible,” a Texas man allegedly set fire to his family home, killing his brother and critically injuring his mother.

According to the New York Post, the suspect, Philip Mills, 40, has been charged with capital murder and arson for setting fire to his family’s El Paso home on Thursday night.

Paul Mills, his 54-year-old brother, was killed in the fire, and his mother was severely injured. According to reports, the suspect told investigators that he set the house on fire because his brother and mother did not believe in the Bible.

Philip admitted to the investigators that he poured gasoline from a weed whacker onto a living room couch. According to the report, he then set it on fire to start the fire.

Philip walked out of the house after setting it on fire, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM. He then waited outside with “large rocks in his hands” to see if his brother and mother had survived the fire.

The suspect’s 82-year-old mother, Florence Annette Mills, was able to flee the fire and was rescued by first responders. She had severe burns and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Paul was also pulled out of the house with severe burns and taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to a Facebook statement from police.

When Philip learned of his mother’s serious condition, he “laughed and told the investigators that he was shocked that both his mother and brother did not perish and called the incident a “failed attempt,” according to the affidavit, according to the New York Post.

Roger Torres, a neighbor, was quoted by KTSM as saying that Philip had been acting strange earlier in the day. “He was bad news; all he did was sit outside and drink and smoke, and I noticed he was back to his old habits,” he explained.

Philip already had an extensive criminal record, including criminal trespass and evading arrest before Thursday’s incident.

“When we found out only two were transported we thought ‘what happened to the other brother’ there were three (people) so I thought, in my opinion, he had something to do with it,” Torres added.

The incident is being investigated by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Fire Department marshals.