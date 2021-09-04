A man is accused of robbing a woman in a wheelchair and pushing her over; bail is set at $50,000.

A 31-year-old man was accused this week in Olympia, Washington, for allegedly robbing and pushing a woman off her wheelchair last month.

On August 28, around 2:38 p.m., an event occurred at an apartment in the 3000 block of Martin Way East. Later that day, the man was apprehended at Taco Time on Pacific Avenue Southeast.

The individual, whose identity has not been revealed, was charged with first-degree robbery with aggravating circumstances on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Olympian.

Superior Court Commissioner Nate Kortokrax set bond at $50,000, citing worries that the individual would commit another violent offense or fail to appear in court. The individual is now being held at the Thurston County Jail, and his competency hearing is scheduled for September 13th.

The anonymous man has a criminal record that dates back to 2002 and includes assault, theft, and other offenses.

The man is currently under the Department of Corrections’ control. He bolted from an assisted living facility in June, according to a pretrial report, and has been on the run ever since. The man had a history of psychiatric hospitalizations and substance misuse, according to the report.

An Olympia officer who responded to the alleged crime offered details on the Aug. 28 event in an affidavit of probable cause.

The officer arrived at the Martin Way residence 10 minutes after the alleged crime had occurred. He discovered a woman sobbing on the floor, her wheelchair fell beside her on the ground.

When asked for her statement, the mother, whose name was withheld, stated she knew the man through her deceased son. The 31-year-old suspect came to her house and inquired for her spouse, but she informed him that he was not present. The man then requested a drink of water.

When she returned, she allegedly discovered the man rummaging through her belongings. The woman pleaded with him to stop, but he allegedly pulled out a knife and shoved her out of her wheelchair.

The assailant’s name was unknown to the woman, but relatives were able to identify him. A bottle of Oxycodone, an opiate used to relieve pain, and a bottle of vitamins were allegedly stolen by the man.

At 7:38 p.m., police discovered the suspect at Taco Time on Pacific Avenue after conducting a search. The suspect was found with a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.