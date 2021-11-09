A man is accused of raping and murdering a two-year-old girl and hiding her body in the bushes.

A 35-year-old man has been detained in India on suspicion of raping and killing a 2-year-old toddler who went missing earlier this month.

On November 4, the young child was last seen playing outside her home in Surat, Gujarat. The police were called to the scene after the girl’s parents were unable to locate her after a three-hour search.

According to The Indian Express, the authorities discovered evidence of a man dragging the girl away from her home after reviewing various CCTV tapes.

Guddu Yadav was later identified as the man. The accused kidnapped the girl at 8:30 p.m. local time while living on the same lane as her.

“Around 1,000 police officers were involved in the case,” Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar told the source, “including seven teams of city crime branch, one team of Special Operation Group, and 12 separate squads.” “After questioning over 15,000 people and reviewing over 200 CCTV footages, the offender was finally apprehended today.” Yadav is accused of kidnapping the girl on Thursday and sexually assaulting her the next day. He then murdered her and dumped her body in the bushes of an open plot in Pandesara’s industrial district. The body was discovered early Sunday morning, according to The Times of India.

“The accused led the victim to a remote location where he raped and strangled her. The accused stayed in a friend’s room after the incident and returned to his leased property on Sunday evening… The defendant is from Bihar and is addicted to watching pornographic films. We’re questioning him to find out additional information “Indian Express spoke with the police station’s inspector.

The girl had serious damage to her genitals, as well as bite marks and scratches all over her body, according to an autopsy report.

Yadav was detained at his house on Monday and accused with murder, kidnapping, and violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.