A man is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl by luring her with sweets and then being thrashed by the child’s family.

The event occurred last week in the city of Delhi, according to the police.

The accused allegedly saw the girl playing near her home, which is close to a jeans manufacturing facility, on Thursday. The accused worked in the workplace and used sweets to entice the child inside. According to the Hindustan Times, the culprit, named by his first name Dipesh, then raped the girl and then let her leave.

The youngster returned home and told her parents about her ordeal the next day, prompting them to file a police report. The culprit was apprehended and assaulted by the victim’s relatives and other residents before the police arrived.

The accused was then taken into custody by the police. According to News 18, citing Press Trust of India, he is currently in judicial detention. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was used to file a case.

The accused was known to the victim’s family, according to authorities.

“We will issue a notice to the appropriate authorities. Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), told Asian News International on Wednesday that his top priority is to provide medical assistance and rehabilitation to the child, and that he is committed to seeing that the accused is brought to justice.

The number of rape cases in India has doubled in the last 17 years, according to a data released in December 2019 by the National Crime Records Bureau.

In 93.1 percent of incidents reported in India in 2017, the perpetrators were known to the victims, according to the data.

A 10-year-old girl was sexually raped and killed by a 35-year-old man last week.

In the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the accused had been residing as a tenant near the victim’s home. The accused went to the victim’s house to celebrate a local festival on the day of the event. He allegedly became inebriated and abducted the girl from her home. After that, the accused raped and killed the infant. The body of the victim was later discovered dumped near a canal.