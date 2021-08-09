A man is accused of killing his wife by injecting cyanide into her IV drip bottle.

A man was detained on Sunday for reportedly killing his wife by injecting cyanide into her intravenous drip bottle last month while she was in the hospital.

The alleged murder was discovered after a forensic investigation revealed on Friday that the 34-year-old victim, Urmila Vasava, of Ankleshwar, Gujarat, had died after being injected with cyanide.

Jignesh Patel, her husband, was later arrested and charged with murder. According to The Times of India, investigators discovered evidence that Patel obtained a cyanide tablet from the factory where he worked. Vasava and Patel, who had been married for almost seven years, were said to be having problems.

Vasava was admitted to the hospital on July 8 after experiencing chest trouble. Patel allegedly poisoned her IV drip bottle with a solution he made using a cyanide tablet from his job while she was in the hospital.

“While the victim was having treatment, the accused stole a cyanide tablet and used it to make a solution. When the physicians and other hospital staff were not around, he injected the solution into the drip bottle attached to her with a syringe,” an investigating officer told India Today.

Vasava died as soon as the cyanide solution was injected into her body, and police reported her death as an accident.

However, when police obtained a report from the forensic sciences laboratory suggesting that Vasava died as a result of cyanide poisoning, they charged Patel with murder.

In March, a 39-year-old Australian mother was charged for injecting feces into her 9-year-old son while receiving treatment at a hospital in September 2014. During one of her shifts at the hospital, a nurse noted the child was “extremely ill” and overheard the boy moaning to his mother about something being injected into his cannula. The nurse reported the event to child protective services the next day when the child made the same allegation. E. coli was found in the child’s blood according to the results of blood tests performed at the time. The mother, on the other hand, refuted the charges, claiming that the discovery of E. coli in the child’s blood was most likely due to unintentional contamination.