A man is accused of killing his girlfriend and having sex with her body.

A 23-year-old Nigerian man is accused of killing his 46-year-old fiancée before having sex with her body.

Adebayo Kingsley, the accused, first whacked his girlfriend’s 13-year-old son in the head with a plank in an attempt to murder him. After that, he fatally struck his girlfriend, Rosemary Ifeoma, with the plank numerous times before having sex with her body. According to New Telegraph NG, the incident occurred in Edo State, an area in the country’s south.

Following his reawakening, the 13-year-old child raced to his neighbors and informed them that his mother had been murdered by her lover, after which he was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The adolescent then took the cops to Kingsley’s workplace. The accused fled the area after seeing the boy. He was eventually apprehended and apprehended.

The accused disputed the claims during interrogation. He claimed he was in her house when the two had a fight. She then requested that he vacate the premises.

“I actually left, but got lost and ended myself back at the residence. However, they had shut the gate by this time, so I jumped through the fence into the complex and into their room. His son entered the room and returned with a knife, threatening to attack me. According to Vanguard, the accused told the police, “I went at him and pushed him.”

“He collided after hitting his head against the wall. The woman after me and grabbed me, but when I tried to push her away, she fell and hit her head on the ground, bleeding profusely. I hurriedly carried the boy to his room and placed him on the bed before leaving. He went on to say, “I didn’t hit anyone with a log, and I didn’t have sex with the woman.”

The inquiry was still on, and it was unclear whether the accused had been charged in relation to the incident. The victim was a widow with four children, according to the authorities.