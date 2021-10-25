A man is accused of killing his fiancée by persuading her to inhale nitrogen for a pre-wedding glow.

A man was arrested in India for allegedly murdering his fiancée with nitrogen gas a week before their wedding. He’s also accused of assassinating his prior wife.

Chupinderpal Kaur, 28, was due to marry Navninderpreetpal, the accused, in two weeks when he reportedly murdered her. On Oct. 11, Kaur arrived in Patiala, Punjab, India, to buy for her wedding and stayed with the accused at his home.

The accused, however, persuaded Kaur to inhale nitrogen gas a week before the wedding. According to India Today, he allegedly persuaded her that the cylinder carrying the gas contained oxygen and convinced her that inhaling it would make “her face sparkle.”

Kaur perished as a result of a lack of oxygen. Later, Navninderpreetpal buried her in a pit he dug in his bedroom. The suspect told the victim’s relatives after the incident that she had left the house in rage around midnight on October 14th.

According to Dr. RK Singal, head of Internal Medicine at BLK Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi, “depending on the dosage of nitrogen ingested, it can cause full body paralysis or sudden death.” “It is tolerated by the human body at regular doses and under professional supervision, and it is not fatal. However, because the body is deprived of oxygen when taken in excess, it can definitely knock down both our nervous and respiratory systems “He went on to add.

When the authorities asked Navninderpreetpal about Kaur, they discovered proof that he killed his first wife in a similar manner last month.

Sukhdeep, the suspect’s former wife, had traveled to Patiala in 2009 to study for an exam. She met the accused there and married him in February of this year.

“She was allegedly murdered while pregnant by the accused. Navninderpreet managed to persuade Sukhdeep’s parents that she died of a heart attack and was cremated as a result “According to the Times of India, Patiala police official HS Bhullar said.

“The accused claimed he killed both ladies because he felt confined. He’s been detained in police detention for six days while an investigation is carried out “Bhullar continued.