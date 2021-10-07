A man is accused of killing a toddler by stuffing a ping-pong ball into his mouth and then undergoing psychiatric evaluation.

A psychological evaluation has been ordered for a Canadian man suspected of causing the death of a 2-year-old toddler by inserting a ping-pong ball in the child’s mouth.

Madison Bennett, also known as Karrson Bennett, was sent to a psychiatric facility for a 30-day evaluation after appearing in provincial court via video link from jail on Monday, according to Canadian network CBC.

In connection with the death of an unnamed 2-year-old in Saint John earlier that month, Bennet was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with criminal negligence causing death and breach of probation.

According to a report by Canadian radio station Country 94, police were responding to a report of an unconscious youngster at a Saint John residence on September 18 when they came into the victim who was not breathing. The toddler was flown to a Halifax children’s hospital, but he died the next day.

Bennett is accused of putting a ping-pong ball in the victim’s mouth, killing it. His relationship with the victim remained a mystery.

Bennett’s lawyer, David Lutz, requested a fitness hearing instead of the month-long psychiatric evaluation during Monday’s court appearance.

When considering Lutz’s requests, Judge Andrew LeMesurier noted that the standard procedure was to have a five-day jail fitness evaluation before moving on to the 30-day assessment at the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton. The magistrate, on the other hand, argued that the latter was appropriate given the nature of Bennett’s crimes.

Bennett is set to return to court on October 28.

Bennett was previously accused in 2017 with attempted murder and aggravated violence in the death of another toddler.

He acknowledged to attacking the young female victim in that instance at least five times, including drowning her with water, beating her, and keeping his palm over her face until she turned purple and needed to be revived.

Bennett allegedly packed the victim into a tiny duffel bag, zipped it up to her neck, and stuffed her into a closet before walking out for a cigarette in another incident.

Bennett pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to three years in prison and 36 months of supervised probation in January 2019.