A man is accused of euthanizing his 14-year-old son who was suffering from cancer in his leg; an investigation is underway.

A police inquiry has been opened into a terrible event in which a father allegedly had his cancer-stricken son euthanized due to his inability to witness the child in pain.

Periasamy, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, is accused of hiring a medical assistant who allegedly injected his 14-year-old son Vannathamil with a toxic chemical. According to DT Next, the shocking incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The incident came to light after neighbors expressed concern about the child’s abrupt death. Last year, the kid was diagnosed with cancer in his leg, according to reports. Following a fall from his bike, the boy was rushed to the hospital. Further examinations, however, revealed that he had a malignant tumor in his leg.

Despite the fact that Periasamy took his son to many hospitals for treatment, the child’s condition worsened. According to DT Next, the guy was unable to take the sight of his son sobbing in pain and decided to euthanize him.

He is said to have approached a medical assistant from Edappadi, a neighbouring town, and pleaded with him to inject his son with poison. The medical assistant then went to Periasamy’s house on Sunday night and gave the youngster an injection. Dinamani said that he died shortly after receiving the shot (Google translation).

Neighbors called the cops after the kid died suddenly. Officers on the scene transferred the child’s remains to a neighboring hospital for an autopsy right away. According to the report, the cause of death will be determined after a post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Periasamy is said to have told police that all he requested the medical assistant to do was give the boy a pain reliever to help him feel better. The medical assistant was also being questioned by officers.

Since 2018, passive euthanasia has been authorized in India under stringent conditions. A man contacted a court shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision in this case, requesting permission to use passive euthanasia on his 10-year-old son.

The father told the judge that his son has been in a vegetative condition since birth and has epileptic episodes. Following the court’s appointment of a doctor for remedial therapy, the youngster began to show signs of improvement.