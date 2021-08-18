A man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old girl after she broke his mother’s dentures by accident.

After the girl accidently broke his mother’s dentures, a man in India was arrested for allegedly murdering his 6-year-old neighbor.

According to The Times of India, the 24-year-old suspect, named as Babugouda Biradar from Bolegaon hamlet in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, was apprehended Monday after reportedly drowning the child in a creek.

Biradar was enraged with the victim, according to the investigation, when the girl accidently broke his mother’s dentures two months earlier. When Biradar’s mother discovered that she couldn’t eat without her dentures, he began to argue with the victim’s family about it.

The body of the youngster was discovered in a stream on Aug. 9, according to Anand Kumar, the police chief. The police began an inquiry after receiving a complaint from the victim’s parents.

The suspect was apprehended after investigators learned about his resentment towards the victim and her family. Birdar told the police what had happened during interrogation.

Biradar allegedly lured the kid with treats on the day of the crime and led her to a stream, where her body was later discovered. According to Times Now News, he then bound the child’s hands and legs before attacking her and dumping her in the water.

According to authorities, the suspect is currently in judicial custody.

