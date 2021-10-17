A man is accused of brutally attacking another man and hurling homophobic slurs at him before repeatedly kicking the dog.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged earlier this month in Palo Alto, California, for allegedly savagely beating two victims and a police dog.

According to KPIX 5, the suspect, Alexander Joseph Furrier of Palo Alto, has been charged with felony battery, felony hate crime, criminal assault on a police canine, and resisting arrest in connection with the Oct. 10 incidents.

On Oct. 10, police in Palo Alto responded to complaints of a fight at University Avenue and Waverly Street and discovered two victims, a male in his 60s and a woman in her 20s. The report did not name either of them.

According to authorities, the man had lost consciousness and had a laceration on the back of his skull. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but his status is unknown at this time. The female victim did not sustain any injuries.

Furrier and the woman had met earlier in the night at a downtown pub and at a house party with some pals. She left the party with both the male victim and another man, both of whom she characterized as gay.

According to authorities, Furrier followed them and screamed homophobic comments at the males. When they arrived at the crossroads, the males parted ways with the woman, but the suspect allegedly lingered with her despite her requests that he leave her alone.

Furrier was told to leave the woman alone by the male victim. After that, the suspect allegedly hit the other man numerous times and continued to make homophobic slurs to him.

Furrier allegedly threw the woman to the ground when she attempted to interfere, according to police.

When the cops arrived, the suspect escaped on foot. Furrier was discovered hiding in a stairway at a nearby apartment building.

Furrier was persuaded to surrender by officers and members of a crisis negotiation team. When the culprit refused to cooperate, officers enlisted the services of a police canine to apprehend Furrier.

According to authorities, Furrier repeatedly kicked the dog and attempted to suffocate it. After the dog bit him in the leg, the culprit was captured.

Before being taken into prison, the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of many lacerations and a leg wound. A cut above one of the dog’s eyes may have wounded a paw.

Furrier is now being imprisoned without bail at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas. He showed up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.