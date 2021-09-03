A man is accused of attempting to donate bed bug-infested furniture after being blasted on TikTok.

Weston Storey, or @ExterminatorKing on TikTok, shared a video with nearly 350,000 views exposing bed bug-infested furniture that a guy was supposedly preparing to sell to charity.

He claimed in the video that he received a call from someone with whom he had never done business before, asking him to undertake a bed insect treatment.

Storey stated, “This stuff in this place is fully infected with bed bugs.” “It’s a seven on a scale of one to ten.”

He claimed he instructed the man that before the treatment, all of the furniture had to be removed.

Storey told the camera, “Long story short, I arrived up today and instead of asking maintenance to toss it all in the dumpster or pay someone to remove everything, he said f**k it, I’m going to donate it all to charity.”

He then began filming the pieces of furniture, which were covered in bed bug shells, as well as eggs, which are shed when they grow too large. Several bugs, as well as a giant plush teddy bear, were seen crawling across the furnishings.

People from a church were outside loading the belongings onto the truck, according to the TikToker. They informed him the furniture was going to a single mother, he said.

Storey added, “This guy was genuinely prepared to donate all of this furniture to a single mom and a couple of kids.” “The church was supposed to take it right over from here,” says the narrator.

He said that he had urged the volunteers to leave the furniture behind and that he was waiting for the individual he had spoken with on the phone.

“If he’s the big boss and the one who decided to do this,” Storey added, “I’m going to blast this place on everything.” “That’s a f**king terrible thing to do, donating all of this stuff to someone in need. Think about it.”

Storey told the Daily Dot that he usually confronts clients who try to give afflicted stuff away, adding that many people underestimate bed bugs.

Bed bug bites have varied effects on different people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals may suffer an even if they aren’t regarded harmful. This is a condensed version of the information.