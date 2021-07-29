A man in Washington steals a school bus and drives the loader into his ex-home. wife’s

A Washington man who had recently been released from a mental institution hijacked a school bus and escaped with it on Saturday, sending police on a high-speed chase.

His antics came to an end the next day, when he drove a loader through the house of his estranged wife. Chewelah Police arrested Andrew Loudon on Sunday and charged him with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief/domestic violence, and attempting to flee a police car, according to KIRO 7.

When the 39-year-old stole the bus from a place east of Leavenworth, he was dressed in a yellow outfit. The bus was quickly spotted by Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the event.

Loudon allegedly ran a red light near Monitor, according to them. Loudon drove away despite their attempts to stop him. The deputies eventually abandoned their pursuit due to a new state police reform statute that states that a vehicle can only be chased if there is reasonable cause of a violent crime or other offenses.

A chase can be used to “identify or apprehend the person” or if the motorist poses an immediate threat to others, according to the revised rules. According to the sheriff’s office, authorization must be granted by a supervisor.

Despite the fact that Douglas County deputies picked up the trail and followed him for another ten minutes, they, too, were forced to leave according to the new reform rules.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s office, Loudon abandoned the school bus at Moses Lake after losing the officers and hitchhiked to Spokane and then Chewelah, where his wife lived, according to the New York Post.

He then stole a front-end loader and drove it directly into his wife’s house on Sunday night. In addition, he slammed a car into the house.

The sheriff added in a statement that the suspect’s wife had fled the house when she discovered her estranged husband might be there.

Chewelah Police finally apprehended him there. The cops subsequently notified the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office that the bust theft suspect had been apprehended.

Deputies in Chelan County then confirmed his identity. Loudon was dressed in the same yellow dress at the time, according to authorities.