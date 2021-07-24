A man in Oklahoma proudly drives a pregnant 12-year-old ‘girlfriend’ to the hospital for delivery and is charged with rape.

According to Latin Times, Tulsa County resident Juan Miranda-Jara was charged with first-degree rape on Tuesday for impregnating a 12-year-old girl whose identity has not been published.

The event was discovered on July 14 when a 24-year-old guy strolled into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa with his nine-month-pregnant “girlfriend” who was looking forward to giving birth to their child. Police were called by hospital officials to report a possible rape victim. Miranda-Jara joyfully confirmed that he was the child’s father when police arrived, and he was allegedly perplexed as to why he was being detained.

Danny Bean, a Tulsa police officer, said, “They strolled in just like any other couple, excited to birth their newborn kid.”

There were no problems with the birth of the infant.

Investigators are now seeking to figure out how the minor’s pregnancy went unnoticed until it was too late. The Tulsa Police Department’s Child Crisis Division and investigators are looking into how the girl came into touch with Miranda-Jara and how he was able to establish a sexual relationship with her.

At this time, no further information about the relationship is available. According to Baller Alert, based on the facts, investigators do not believe this is an instance of incest.

“We know there are a lot of individuals in the community that are horrified, disgusted, disturbed, have questions, and a lot of other emotions,” Bean said. “However, we will be able to provide the people with the answers they need in due time. We simply don’t have all the answers to provide them right now, and we don’t want to jeopardize the investigation, which is still ongoing and is only just getting started.”

Miranda-Jara could face additional charges as a result of his involvement with the minor mother, according to authorities. He is currently being jailed on a $50,000 bail and is due in court on August 26th.