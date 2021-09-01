A man in New York City exposes his genitals and sexually assaults a woman on the subway.

Police are looking for a guy who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman on the subway in Manhattan and then shoved her when she attempted to photograph him.

At roughly 11:25 a.m. Monday, the 23-year-old woman was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train when an unknown male approached her. According to WABC-TV, the male displayed his genitals at one point and even made them touch the woman’s right arm, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

“I didn’t freeze; I just asked, ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ In an interview with the network, the woman questioned, “Why are you touching me?”

Both the suspect and the victim exited the station at 28th Street. The woman accosted the man and attempted to photograph him with her phone, according to the police. The suspect, however, snatched the gadget from her grip and flung it to the ground, destroying it, according to a story in the New York Post.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect shoved the woman, who shoved him back. According to the police, the woman suffered no bodily injuries as a result of the altercation.

After getting down on the platform, the woman screamed for aid, according to WABC. Fellow passengers, on the other hand, did not come forward to help her in any way.

“After I entered the platform and started yelling and going after him since he had pushed me, everyone saw and did nothing,” she recalled. “I’ve been seeing a lot of Asian American stories recently. Just look at the recent hate crimes… So, whether this was a hate crime or not, I decided that if I ever get into a fight, I’m going to defend myself.”

A surveillance photograph of the man, as well as a photo taken by the woman, were later published by the NYPD. The public is being asked to assist authorities in identifying the individual in the images.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, standing between 5 and 6 feet tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He has a medium build, dreadlocked black hair, and a black beard. According to WPIX, he was last seen wearing a red headwrap, a red checkered face mask, a black T-shirt, black cargo pants, and black and brown boots.

Anyone with knowledge is encouraged to contact the police. Brief News from Washington Newsday.