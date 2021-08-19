A man in Indiana punches his girlfriend’s child to death, and her mother covers it up; the couple is arrested.

A couple from Indiana was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of a three-year-old boy. According to authorities, the deceased child is the son of the lady charged in the case.

Jermaine Garnes, 31, and Crystal Cox, 31, both of Lafayette, are charged with death through neglect of a dependent, aggravated battery, and battery resulting in death of a person under the age of 14, according to WISH-TV.

According to court filings, the Lafayette Police Department got a call at 8:48 a.m. on July 5 about a youngster who was not breathing. The toddler, Zeus Cox, was declared dead by paramedics who arrived at the house. Multiple bruises were also discovered on the child’s body.

When asked about the bruises, Cox claimed they were caused by Zeus falling on concrete and crashing into a table the day before he died. According to the prosecutors, when asked if the couple used a belt on the child, Garnes informed police that while he had used a belt on Zeus’ bottom, the bruises were caused by him falling off his bike a week before his death.

According to court filings, Cox wrote Garnes a message on June 29 suggesting they needed to buy a bikini for Zeus that would hide his wounds.

Garnes’ 9-year-old son apparently offered authorities a different account during the probe. He claimed he called his father “a name,” prompting Garnes to take his rage out on Zeus. He punched the child in the face, knocking him to the living room floor. When this happened, Cox was present.

According to court filings, an autopsy done on Aug. 10 found Zeus died from blunt force trauma and internal damage caused by the strike to the chest. Kidney incisions, small intestine ruptures, rib fractures, and internal bleeding were also among the boy’s injuries. The injuries were not accidental, according to the coroner.

Investigators also discovered that on the day of his murder, Crystal Cox told a friend that her boyfriend Garnes had killed the child and that she was going to go in trouble for covering it up.

Garnes also told a mentor that he believes he killed Zeus, according to court filings.

Garnes has a history of assault or assault and battery convictions dating back to 2008, domestic battery in 2010, and public intoxication in 2013.