A man in Houston tortures and strangles a 3-week-old kitten before burying it in his backyard.

After receiving accusations of animal abuse, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 responded at a home in Houston’s Cherie Grove Circle on Saturday and discovered a cat buried in the backyard. Following this, the home’s owner, David Arias, was arrested, according to KHOU.

The crime’s motive was unknown, and it was unclear whether the cat belonged to the accused.

The kitten’s body was taken into custody for necropsy by the Houston SPCA. The feline was tortured and strangled to death, the authorities stated in a statement released on Wednesday.

Authorities have asked residents to stand up and report animal cruelty occurrences in their communities.

In a statement, Adam Reynolds, Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator for the Houston SPCA, stated, “We rely heavily on our community’s eyes and ears to report animal cruelty; in fact, it’s crucial that it’s reported quickly, especially when it involves any degree of aggression towards animals.”

“When residents step forward to report cruelty, it helps us enforce the message that animal abuse offenses are not acceptable and there will be serious consequences for harming an animal in Harris County,” said Harris County Constable Alan Rosen.

The defendant has since been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals on one count (torture). There were no details on his bail plea available.

Animal abuse and torture, according to Jo Sullivan, a qualified social worker, are frequently gateway crimes for human violence.

“We know that children and dogs are present in around 60% of households experiencing domestic violence. According to Sullivan, “this form of animal abuse may quickly progress to people and domestic violence in the home.”

Extreme animal torture incidents, according to a Department of Justice assessment, “nearly often precede violent crime directed at people.”

As a result, in 2016, the FBI began tracking animal cruelty crimes.

The report goes on to say that “law enforcement agencies and advocacy groups that campaigned for the inclusion in the FBI database are hopeful the results would offer a more full picture of the nature of animal cruelty,” according to the study.