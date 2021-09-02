A man in his fifties was discovered deceased in his Wavertree home.

Last week, a 53-year-old man was discovered dead at his Wavertree house, according to authorities.

Paul Bilsbarrow, 53, died on Wednesday, August 25 at his house in Salisbury Road, Wavertree, according to Merseyside Police.

His death isn’t being investigated as a homicide.

READ MORE: Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking news on her husband Derek Draper’s recovery

An appeal has been launched to assist the Liverpool Coroner’s Office in locating Mr Bilsbarrow’s relatives.

Anyone with information can contact [email protected] or call 0151 233 5770.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.