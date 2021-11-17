A man in his 40s was discovered dead at his home.

Officers were dispatched to Marsh Lane shortly before 2.20 p.m. on reports of a man in his 40s being discovered deceased at a residence.

A dog walker who was in the vicinity at the time said there was a “huge number of people” at the site, as well as a police car and a private ambulance.

The individual was pronounced deceased when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

The man’s death is not being investigated as suspicious, and his family has been notified.

“We can confirm emergency services were called to a complaint a man’s body had been recovered at a residence in Bootle today,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said (Wednesday, November 17).

“Officers were dispatched to Marsh Lane shortly before 2.20pm to investigate a complaint that a male in his 40s had been discovered deceased at the residence.”

“Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the spot.”

“His death is not being investigated as suspicious, and his family has been notified.”

